Wakefield, Samantha "Luna" ALBANY Samantha "Luna" Wakefield died peacefully on July 9, 2019, in Albany, at the age of 32 after a long battle with cancer. Samantha is survived by her mother Olivia; father Craig; and brother Daniel, all of Albany, as well as a wide extended family and friends living throughout the country and beyond. Samantha was born on October 2, 1986, and graduated from the University of Albany in 2008 with a bachelor's degree in biology. She later graduated from Russell Sage College with a master's degree in biology in 2010. She would subsequently work for the New York State Government at the Department of Labor and was currently employed by Empire State Development. Samantha was known for her love of dogs, theater, opera, and Asian culture, and for being a kind and loving person to those around her. Though she was ill with cancer during the last five years of her life, she lived her life fully while continuously fighting her illness. Samantha was a force to be reckoned with all the while maintaining a sense of dignity and compassion for others. She will be deeply missed by all of those who knew her. A celebration of her life is scheduled for 1 - 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 21, at the Woman's Club of Albany, 725 Madison Ave., Albany. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hudson Valley Paws for a Cause, at https://hudsonvalleypawsforacause.org/ would be gratefully appreciated.
Published in Albany Times Union from July 14 to July 15, 2019