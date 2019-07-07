Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 449-7047
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
1 Gilligan Rd
East Greenbush, NY
Samuel C. Dulay


1940 - 2019
Samuel C. Dulay Obituary
Dulay, Samuel C. EAST GREENBUSH Samuel C. Dulay, 78 of East Greenbush, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at Albany Medical Center. Samuel was born on August 13, 1940, in Bayombong, Philippines the son of the late Ireneo and Maxima Dulay. Sam was a graduate of Far Eastern University. He completed his internship and residency medical training at Silliman University Medical Center and Far Eastern University. He served Rensselaer County as a general surgeon in private practice for nearly 35 years and established Urgent Care Medical Associates. He was a general surgeon at Albany Memorial Hospital and St. Peter's Hospital. Sam organized and participated in multiple medical missions to the Philippines and Peru providing free surgical and medical services to impoverished communities. Sam also established a scholarship fund, Ireneo Dulay Sr. Scholarship at his high school, Nueva Vizcaya General Comprehensive High School, Bayombong, Philippines. He was predeceased by his sisters, Vicenta Hombrebueno, Veronica Baguisi, and Rosalina Guillen; and brothers, Carlos Dulay, and Orlando Dulay. Survivors include his wife, Dr. Violeta Dulay; daughter Rachel Curley, and her husband Thomas Curley of Brewster, N.Y.; and son Samuel Dulay and his wife Liz Casals of Pottstown, Pa.; sister Azucena Kurz; brother Ireneo Dulay Jr.; grandchildren, Nolan Curley, Samantha Curley, Maxwell Dulay, and Violet Rose Dulay. Calling hours will be on Friday, July 12, from 4-8 p.m. at the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 13, at 10 a.m. in the First United Methodist Church, 1 Gilligan Rd, East Greenbush. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Samuel's name to the First United Methodist Church of East Greenbush. Arrangements were entrusted to the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Albany Times Union on July 7, 2019
