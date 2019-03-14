Albany Times Union Obituaries
Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
276 Pawling Avenue
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 272-7281
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
276 Pawling Avenue
Troy, NY 12180
Service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
276 Pawling Avenue
Troy, NY 12180
Samuel E. Miller Obituary
Miller, Samuel E. SCHAGHTICOKE Samuel E. Miller, 87, formerly of Poestenkill, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital after a brief illness. Born in Troy, he was son of the late Edwin Miller and Jessie Walters Miller. Sam was a lifelong resident of Poestenkill. He was a graduate of Troy High School and earned an associate's degree in television repair from Hudson Valley Community College. Sam was T.V. repairman in Poestenkill for over 30 years. He was a member of the Navy Reserve. He enjoyed the outdoors and loved fishing. Survivors include his cousin, Martha Marcus of West Sand Lake; and his nurse and dear friend, Holly Delaney. "Sam-the-Man" will be missed by his nursing home friends and caregivers. Relatives and friends may call at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc., 276 Pawling Ave., Troy on Friday, from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. with a service at 12 p.m. To sign the guestbook, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 14, 2019
