Miller, Samuel E. SCHAGHTICOKE Samuel E. Miller, 87, formerly of Poestenkill, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital after a brief illness. Born in Troy, he was son of the late Edwin Miller and Jessie Walters Miller. Sam was a lifelong resident of Poestenkill. He was a graduate of Troy High School and earned an associate's degree in television repair from Hudson Valley Community College. Sam was T.V. repairman in Poestenkill for over 30 years. He was a member of the Navy Reserve. He enjoyed the outdoors and loved fishing. Survivors include his cousin, Martha Marcus of West Sand Lake; and his nurse and dear friend, Holly Delaney. "Sam-the-Man" will be missed by his nursing home friends and caregivers. Relatives and friends may call at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc., 276 Pawling Ave., Troy on Friday, from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. with a service at 12 p.m. To sign the guestbook, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com.