Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
276 Pawling Avenue
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 272-7281
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:45 PM
Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
276 Pawling Avenue
Troy, NY 12180
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
6:00 PM
Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
276 Pawling Avenue
Troy, NY 12180
Samuel E. Rounds Obituary
Rounds, Samuel E. TROY Samuel E. Rounds, 75 of Euclid Avenue, died Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Samuel Stratton VA Medical Center Albany after a long illness. Born in Troy, he was son of the late Samuel E. Rounds, Jr. and Agnes Miller Rounds and husband for 33 years of Anne Wager Rounds. He had resided in the Troy and Wynantskill areas all his life. He was a graduate of Catholic Central High School and earned an associates degree from Hudson Valley Community College. Sam was owner and operator of Beachcomber Pools in Wynantskill for 18 years and previously worked as a Rensselaer County Deputy Sheriff for 10 years and at the Watervliet Arsenal in cannon manufacturing for 10 years. He was an elite member of the Army Special Forces, Green Berets during the Vietnam War and was awarded the Purple Heart. Sam was a member of the American Legion, Disabled American Veterans, Military Order of the Purple Heart, Wynantskill Volunteer Fire Department and the Kiwanis Club of Wynantskill. Survivors in addition to his wife include a daughter, Gabriella Rounds, Troy; his mother-in-law, Yolanda Comproski; several brothers-in-law; and sisters-in-law; and several nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the nursing staff of the Samuel Stratton VA Medical Center for their wonderful care of Sam during his many years. Relatives and friends may call at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc. 276 Pawling Avenue, Troy on Friday, December 27, from 3-5:45 p.m. with a funeral service to follow at 6 p.m. Interment will be in Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in the spring. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Samuel E. Rounds to the American Legion DNY Commanders Project, Vetdogs.org, 1304 Park Boulevard Troy, NY 12180. To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019
