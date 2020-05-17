Cerone, Samuel F. Jr. COLONIE Samuel F. Cerone, Jr., age 89, died at his residence on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Sam was born in Albany on January 23, 1931. Sam worked at Tobin Packing Company for 31 years. After the closure, Sam held various jobs - from working on a golf course to volunteering with the Police Athletic League toy program. He retired full time in 2008. Sam enjoyed traveling with his wife, golfing, bowling, pitching horseshoes and seeing his grandchildren excel in many sports. Sam served in the Korean conflict, Army division, was a life member of the West Albany #1 Fire Department, a member of the American Legion Zaloga Post and a member of the Colonie Elks. Sam is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mildred A. (Leach) Cerone; his son, Michael (Kim); and daughter, Ann M. Keeler. He is "Pa" to Kyle Hussey (Katherine), Andrew Cerone and Benjamin Cerone. He was very proud to see all three of his grandsons graduate from college. He is also survived by many family and friends. Sam was predeceased by his parents, Sabato and Donatella Cerone; sisters, Annette and Ida; and brothers, Frank, Vito and Joseph. He was also predeceased by his son-in-law, Keith B. Keeler. Due to the community gathering restrictions currently in place, funeral services will be private with burial in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery in Colonie. Memorial donations in Sam's name to Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd, Albany, NY 12208 or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142 would be appreciated. reillyandson.com
Published in Albany Times Union on May 17, 2020.