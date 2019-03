Haigler, Samuel ALBANY Samuel Haigler, 61 of Albany, passed away on February 20, 2019. He was a security guard at the Albany Public Library. He was the son of the late johnnie Mae Haigler. Sam was the longtime companion of Gertrude Gail Baptiste. Father of Taurean Haigler, Daquan Maclean and Keisha Maclean. Stepfather of Arianna Fraser. Brother of Evelyn, Jacqueline, Sandra, Eleanor, Janice, Vincent, Perry and the late Thomas. Several nieces and nephews also survive. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Sam's family on Tuesday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Cannon Funeral Home, 2020 Central Ave., Colonie. Interment will be on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. in the Saratoga National Cemetery. To leave a message of condolence for the family, visit www.CannonFuneral.com