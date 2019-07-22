Valenti, Samuel J. TROY Samuel J. Valenti, 92 of Troy, died on Friday, July 5, 2019, at the Van Rensselaer Manor with his family by his side. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late Rocco and Clara DelMonico Valenti.Sam is survived by his siblings, Julia DiMura, Yolanda Valenti, Clorinda DeVito and Ralph Valenti and was predeceased by Antoinette Lanzillo, Mary Parella, Oneil Valenti and Phyllis Catalano. He is also survived by many neices and nephews. Family and friends are invited to a memorial service on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. in the Bocketti Funeral Home, 336 3rd St., Troy with Deacon Charles Wojton officiating. Inurnment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. Family will receive guests from 10 - 11:30 a.m. prior to service. In lieu of flowers, donations in Samuel's memory may be made to a charity of ones choice.
Published in Albany Times Union on July 22, 2019