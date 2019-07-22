Samuel J. Valenti

Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time."
    - Bocketti Funeral Home
Service Information
Leahy-Bocketti Funeral Home - Troy
336 3rd Street
Troy, NY
12180
(518)-272-3541
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Leahy-Bocketti Funeral Home - Troy
336 3rd Street
Troy, NY 12180
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:30 AM
Leahy-Bocketti Funeral Home - Troy
336 3rd Street
Troy, NY 12180
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Valenti, Samuel J. TROY Samuel J. Valenti, 92 of Troy, died on Friday, July 5, 2019, at the Van Rensselaer Manor with his family by his side. Born in Troy, he was the son of the late Rocco and Clara DelMonico Valenti.Sam is survived by his siblings, Julia DiMura, Yolanda Valenti, Clorinda DeVito and Ralph Valenti and was predeceased by Antoinette Lanzillo, Mary Parella, Oneil Valenti and Phyllis Catalano. He is also survived by many neices and nephews. Family and friends are invited to a memorial service on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. in the Bocketti Funeral Home, 336 3rd St., Troy with Deacon Charles Wojton officiating. Inurnment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. Family will receive guests from 10 - 11:30 a.m. prior to service. In lieu of flowers, donations in Samuel's memory may be made to a charity of ones choice.

logo
Published in Albany Times Union on July 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.