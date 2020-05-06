Pelersi, Samuel John "Jack" ALBANY Samuel John "Jack" Pelersi, 94, the loving and devoted husband of the late Dorothy Sardella Pelersi, passed away on May 1, 2020, at the Teresian House. Born on August 31, 1925, in Albany, he was brought up in the South End. He graduated from C.B.A. ('43), and Siena College ('50). During World War II, he served in the Navy and was present in Tokyo during the surrender. He married the love of his life, Dottie, in 1947 and they shared 63 years together. He owned and operated Sam's Garage. Over the years, his reputation for honest, reliable service was evident by loyal customers, many who became friends. Everybody loved Jack for his warm personality, kind heart and sense of humor. He would do anything to help his family and friends. He lovingly supported and guided his children. These qualities were shared with his grandchildren becoming their number one cheerleader at sports, concerts, and lifetime achievements. His face lit up while listening to everyone's sailing, paddling, camping, snowboarding, travel adventures and competitions. He loved watching all sports, and traveling to Florida with the family. He was a founding member of St. Catherine of Siena Parish, now Mater Christi, active member in the Knights of Columbus, and the IACC, where he played bocce into his nineties. Survivors include his four children: Mark Sr. (Helen) Pelersi, Marilyn (Joe) Pusatere, Mike (Susan) Pelersi, and Don (Barbara) Pelersi; grandchildren: Thomas Pusatere, Claire Pusatere, Michelle (Jay) Coffey, Mark Pelersi Jr., Lori Pelersi, Kyle Pelersi, and Patrick Callaway (Katie McKenna); and two great-grandchildren, as well as nephews and longtime friends. The family thanks the kind and caring staff at Teresian House, fourth floor. Funeral arrangements will be private. To share a special memory or to leave a message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from May 6 to May 7, 2020.