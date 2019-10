Poskanzer, Samuel Meyer POSKANZER Samuel Meyer Poskanzer, 91 of the Massry Residence in Alba ny, died on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany. Sam was born in Albany and was a lifelong resident. He was an electrical engineer for New York State and was retired. He was a member of Temple Israel in Albany as well as a member of the Albany Jewish War Veterans Post #105 where he served as Past Commander. Sam was a United States Marine Corp Veteran. Survivors include his wife, Ruth Ainspan Poskanzer; a daughter, Marcia Anouchi (Yoel) of Israel; and son, Mark Poskanzer (Caryn) of Albany. Grandfather of Avi Anoushi (Mori), Ariella Ganz (Baruch), Eitan Anoushi, (Michal) Elihu Anoushi (Lani), Jared Poskanzer (Lauren), Adam Poskanzer (Holly), Noah Poskanzer and Dayna Poskanzer. He also leaves 10 great-grandchildren. Sam was predcesaed by sisters, Charlotte Lawson and Esther Carden. Services at the Levine Memorial Chapel 649 Washington Avenue in Albany on Wednesday, October 23, at a time to be announced. Interment will be in the Temple Israel Cemetery in Guilderland, N.Y.