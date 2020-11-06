1/
Samuel S. Fisher
Fisher, Samuel S. ALBANY Samuel S. Fisher, age 87, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, after an extended illness. He was a graduate of the City University of New York and a retired and dedicated employee of the New York State Department of Social Services. He was a former member of the Lions Club and a Korean War veteran. A lover of classical music, food, literature, history and, jokes, he had a healthy sense of humor. Sam was an ever devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He greatly loved his late spouse Susan Fisher; and is survived by his son Michael D. Fisher (Andrea Habura); and daughter Elizabeth "Betsy" Brennan (Mark Brennan). He was the grandfather of Samantha Sickles (Raymel Bowen), Matthew Sickles (Jaclyn Sickles), and Stephanie Jolly; and great-grandfather to Grayson, Hazel, Hunter, Elise, Elyse, Xander, Eliana, and Caylor. The funeral will be on Friday, November 6, in the Beth Emeth Cemetery for family only. A celebration of his life will follow at the Shaker Road Loudonville Fire Department from 1 - 4 p.m. All are welcome. Memorial contributions may be made to Congregation Beth Emeth, 100 Academy Rd., Albany, NY, 12208. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com






Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Funeral
Beth Emeth Cemetery
NOV
6
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Shaker Road Loudonville Fire Department
Funeral services provided by
Levine Memorial Chapel Inc
649 Washington Ave
Albany, NY 12206
(518) 438-1002
