Fisher, Samuel S. ALBANY Samuel S. Fisher, age 87, passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, after an extended illness. He was a graduate of the City University of New York and a retired and dedicated employee of the New York State Department of Social Services. He was a former member of the Lions Club and a Korean War veteran. A lover of classical music, food, literature, history and, jokes, he had a healthy sense of humor. Sam was an ever devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He greatly loved his late spouse Susan Fisher; and is survived by his son Michael D. Fisher (Andrea Habura); and daughter Elizabeth "Betsy" Brennan (Mark Brennan). He was the grandfather of Samantha Sickles (Raymel Bowen), Matthew Sickles (Jaclyn Sickles), and Stephanie Jolly; and great-grandfather to Grayson, Hazel, Hunter, Elise, Elyse, Xander, Eliana, and Caylor. The funeral will be on Friday, November 6, in the Beth Emeth Cemetery for family only. A celebration of his life will follow at the Shaker Road Loudonville Fire Department from 1 - 4 p.m. All are welcome. Memorial contributions may be made to Congregation Beth Emeth, 100 Academy Rd., Albany, NY, 12208. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com