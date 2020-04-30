Kicinski, Sandra Ann (Peckowitz) SCOTIA Sandra Ann Kicinski (Peckowitz), 81 of Scotia, passed away suddenly April 25, 2020. Born July 25, 1938 in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Jacob Peckowitz and Beatrice Ashwell Peckowitz. Sandy attended Our Lady of Angels School and Vincentian Institute in Albany. She worked at Montgomery Wards, and was a stay at home mom for many years before returning to the workforce. She worked at PIP Printing, the Bajan Group, and most recently at Kingsway Manor. Sandy loved to read, do puzzles, play games on her tablet, read her bible and enjoy the warm sunshine. Her greatest joys were her two children and grandchildren, she was their biggest fan. She loved her monthly dinners with her friends in her community and she will be missed in the group. We know she is finally reunited with Stash, it was her one wish to see him again. Heaven has a new angel. In addition to her parents, Sandy was predeceased by her husband of 47 years, Stanley Richard Kicinski "Stash." She is survived by children, Steven (Valerie) Kicinski, and Susan (David) Sickles; grandchildren, Lindsay Sickles (Kevin) Esperti, Andrew Sickles (Fiona Recchia); brother John Peckowitz; sisters, Carol (Robert) Heyer and Sheila (Larry) Root; as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. She will also be missed by her grand-dog Pooper. Funeral services will be private, a memorial service is planned for July 25, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to the City Mission in Schenectady. Please see Newcomeralbany.com for more info.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 30, 2020