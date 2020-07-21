Wheatley, Sandra Bailey LATHAM Sandra Bailey Wheatley, 73, died peacefully on Monday, July 20, 2020, at the Ellis Hospital in Schenectady. She was the beloved wife of the late Donald F. Wheatley, who died in 2015. She was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Lillian Robitaille Bailey. She was the loving mother of Donald (late Joanne) Wheatley and Kevin (Colleen) Wheatley; cherished grandmother of Alexandria, Connor, Declan and Eve Wheatley; dear sister of Joseph "Brud" (Judi) Bailey and Judith (late David) Mark. Sandra is also survived by several very close cousins, especially Diane Rootes, who was like a sister. Funeral services will be private. Burial will be beside her husband in Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested contributions be made in memory of Sandra to the Alzheimer's Association
, 4 Pine West Plaza #405, Albany, NY 12205. Please visit mcnultyfuneralhomegreenisland.com
for more information or to sign the guest book.