1/1
Sandra Bailey Wheatley
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wheatley, Sandra Bailey LATHAM Sandra Bailey Wheatley, 73, died peacefully on Monday, July 20, 2020, at the Ellis Hospital in Schenectady. She was the beloved wife of the late Donald F. Wheatley, who died in 2015. She was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Lillian Robitaille Bailey. She was the loving mother of Donald (late Joanne) Wheatley and Kevin (Colleen) Wheatley; cherished grandmother of Alexandria, Connor, Declan and Eve Wheatley; dear sister of Joseph "Brud" (Judi) Bailey and Judith (late David) Mark. Sandra is also survived by several very close cousins, especially Diane Rootes, who was like a sister. Funeral services will be private. Burial will be beside her husband in Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested contributions be made in memory of Sandra to the Alzheimer's Association, 4 Pine West Plaza #405, Albany, NY 12205. Please visit mcnultyfuneralhomegreenisland.com for more information or to sign the guest book.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McNulty Funeral Home - Green Island
147 Hudson Avenue
Green Island, NY 12183
518-273-0042
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
25 entries
July 21, 2020
To Don, Kevin, Uncle Brud and the whole family - so sorry to hear about Aunt Sandra. I used to love those visits as a kid to NY.

All our love,

David, Lauren, John David and Joshua Mark
David Mark
Family
July 21, 2020
Sandy and Don were long time friends of my late brother Butch and his wife Fran. I recall many fun filled parties.
Tom Matthews
Friend
July 21, 2020
don wheatley
Son
July 21, 2020
don wheatley
Son
July 21, 2020
don wheatley
Son
July 21, 2020
don wheatley
Son
July 21, 2020
don wheatley
Son
July 21, 2020
don wheatley
Son
July 21, 2020
don wheatley
Son
July 21, 2020
don wheatley
Son
July 21, 2020
don wheatley
Son
July 21, 2020
don wheatley
Son
July 21, 2020
don wheatley
Son
July 21, 2020
don wheatley
Son
July 21, 2020
don wheatley
Son
July 21, 2020
don wheatley
Son
July 21, 2020
don wheatley
Son
July 21, 2020
don wheatley
Son
July 21, 2020
don wheatley
Son
July 21, 2020
don wheatley
Son
July 21, 2020
Sandy always had a smile on her face and a cheeriness in her voice. Beautiful lady with a beautiful smile who was always about family! Kevin, Colleen and family may warm memories provide you comfort and healing in the days ahead ❤
July 21, 2020
To All of Sandy's family: Sincere condolences for your loss. I am so sorry to hear of Sandy's passing. Knew Sandy when she still attended St. Ambrose Church. May she RIP.
Pauline Jesmain
Acquaintance
July 20, 2020
Oh Im so sorry about Sandys passing. She stood for me at my confirmation and I will always remember her. Shes was such a nice person.
Chris Dolan
Friend
July 20, 2020
Kevin, Don and family, there are so many great memories with Aunt Sandy. Sending you love at this time. Tom and Nicole Ambrosino
Nicole Ambrosino
Family
July 20, 2020
To all of Sandys Family: I am very sorry for your loss.
Mike McNulty
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved