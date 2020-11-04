Comer, Sandra CLIFTON PARK Sandra Comer, 75 of Zamora Court, died on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at the Ellis Hospital after a brief illness. She was born in Winfield, Kan. on September 16, 1945, and was the daughter of the late Pierce and Dorothy Hanna Enes. Sandy was a graduate of Mount St. Joseph Academy in West Hartford, Conn. and Mount Saint Mary College of Hooksett, N.H. She had been a teacher most of her life and retired from Saratoga ARC in Saratoga Springs. Sandy was a communicant of St. Edward the Confessor Church in Clifton Park. She was the beloved wife of the late John P. Comer, who died on January 2, 2016; the devoted mother of Jon Pierce (Tara) and Carolyn (Nathan) Comer Brennan; dear sister of Elizabeth "Betty" Enes; cherished grandmother of Owen Michael and Jonathan James Brennan, Colton Pierce and Logan Thomas Comer; also survived by her lifelong friend Sandra Traunig and her friend Christina. The funeral will be held on Friday at 11:30 a.m. in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rte. 9 Clifton Park. Calling hours will be from 10 - 11:30 a.m. in the funeral home prior to the service on Friday. Interment will be in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville. Due to the COVID-19 regulations, facial covering and social distancing will be adhered to. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com