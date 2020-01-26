DeFilippis, Sandra E. EAST POESTENKILL Sandra E. DeFilippis, 80 of Legenbauer Road, died unexpectedly on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany. Born in Baldwin, N.Y., Sandra was the daughter of the late Walter W. and Elizabeth Klobus Grunge; and wife of Michael H. DeFilippis. The family moved upstate when Sandy was a youngster and settled in East Poestenkill. Sandy graduated from the Averill Park High School and then worked at the former Garden Way Mfg. She was a homemaker and also worked for Steele Treaters in Troy, where she was a secretary until their closing. Most recently, Sandy had worked for Home Instead where she was a companion for the elderly. Sandy was a longtime member of the Union Gospel Church in East Poestenkill where she served in many capacities and served on the board in different positions over the years along with volunteering at the church food pantry. Sandy had a strong faith in God and loved to share her testimony with others. Sandy enjoyed gardening, crocheting, garage sales and spending time with her family. She had spent many summers on the ocean at York, Maine. Survivors in addition to her husband of 49 years include her children, Henry Bermas Jr. of Averill Park, Diane Waldron of Poestenkill, Susan (Sal) Elder of Wynantskill and Todd (Diana) DeFilippis of Poestenkill; her stepchildren, Darlene Ross of Brunswick, Michael E. DeFilippis of Poestenkill and Madelyn Collins of Stillwater; her brother Lance (Kythera) Grunge, of North Carolina; her sister Alice (James) Vanderhoof of Waverly, N.Y.; along with many grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to a memorial service at 12 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020, in the Union Gospel Church, 1039 Plank Road, East Poestenkill with a reception to follow. If desired, donations in memory of Sandra DeFilippis may be made to the Union Gospel Church, P.O. Box 55, Averill Park, NY, 12018. Visit perrykomdat.com for directions and a private guestbook.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 26, 2020