Hilligrass, Sandra G. BLUFFTON, S.C. Sandra G. "Sandy" Hilligrass passed away peacefully on March 6, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born in Troy on August 4, 1941, and is survived by her husband Matt; son Brett Chittenden, and Brett's wife Trina; stepmom to Matthew, Jason, and Jennifer Hilligrass; brother Robert Forchilli and Robert's wife Shirley, and several nieces nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her mother, Theresa Forchilli; and sister Annette Sheehan. Sandy worked for many years for Sysco Foods as payroll administrator. She and her husband Matt moved from New York to Bluffton, S.C., 12 years ago, and soon established new friendships. Sandy was a lover of people and saw goodness in everyone. She often joked that she viewed life through rose-colored glasses. Always up for a good time, she enjoyed her weekend getaways with her gal pals, going to movies, playing Mahjong and cards, being a member of the Book Club, and listening to music by Frank Sinatra and Barbra Streisand. Her love of clothes and shopping was infamous. Although she loved to dine out, Sandy also enjoyed preparing a good old-fashioned Italian meal, and you never left her house feeling hungry. Above all, she really loved the company of children and gravitated towards them as they did towards her. She was much loved by so many and will be sorely missed. Saul's Funeral Home is assisting the family with private arrangements. To post your remembrances, please go to Saul's Funeral Home website saulsfh.com/bluffton
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 23, 2020