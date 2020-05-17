Sandra G. Stebbins Hilt
1943 - 2020
Hilt, Sandra G. Stebbins GREEN ISLAND Sandra G. Stebbins Hilt, 76, died peacefully on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Albany Medical Center Hospital. A native and lifelong resident of Green Island, she was the daughter of the late George and Mildred Onyon Stebbins. While being a homemaker and raising her children was her favorite and most important job, in recent years, she also worked as a clerk at the Family Dollar in Watervliet and Cohoes and CVS in Colonie. She had been a communicant of the former St. Joseph's Church in Green Island. Sandy loved to challenge "Lady Luck" by playing bingo, visiting the casinos, buying scratch offs and playing cards with "the ladies" at Seniors. She also loved to shop at the Vera Bradley outlet. She was the beloved and devoted wife of 50 years of James A. Hilt; cherished mother of James M. Hilt of Green Island and Susan A. Hilt of Watervliet; dear niece of Naomi Onyon Brassard of Green Island; and sister of the late George, Norman and Donald Stebbins. Sandy is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends. She will also be reunited with her beloved furry granddog, Skyler. Sandy's family would like to thank the staff in the ICU at Albany Medical Center for their care, comfort and professionalism in caring for her, especially Carey, Micah and Alicia. Due to the public gathering restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be strictly private. Interment will be in Elmwood Hill Cemetery in Troy. Please visit mcnultyfuneralhomegreenisland.com for more information or to sign the guestbook.




Published in Albany Times Union on May 17, 2020.
May 16, 2020
With deepest sympathy. In our thoughts and prayers! RoseAnn, Jean, Delores& Grace ( The card ladies)
May 16, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. I enjoyed getting to know Sandy and will miss her. Andrea
Andrea Mason
May 15, 2020
So sorry for your loss may she Rest In Peace.
Carole & John Boudreau
May 15, 2020
Uncle Jim, Susan, and Jimmy I am so sorry for your loss. I will cherish the many happy memories I have of my time spent with Aunt Sandy from get togethers in the yard, all day swims in the pool, playing cards and Bingo, and best of all our camping trips. She will be missed.
Colleen, Al and Shannon Platt
Family
May 15, 2020
Uncle Jim, Susan and Jimmy I am so sorry for your loss. I have many happy memories of my time with Aunt Sandy from swimming in the pool, get togethers in the yard, playing Bingo and cards, and best of all our camping trips. She will be missed. Love to you all.
Colleen, Al and Shannon Platt
Family
May 15, 2020
To all of Sandys Family: Sandy was a good Friend all through the years, and we are very sorry for your loss.
Mike and Nancy McNulty & Family
