Hilt, Sandra G. Stebbins GREEN ISLAND Sandra G. Stebbins Hilt, 76, died peacefully on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Albany Medical Center Hospital. A native and lifelong resident of Green Island, she was the daughter of the late George and Mildred Onyon Stebbins. While being a homemaker and raising her children was her favorite and most important job, in recent years, she also worked as a clerk at the Family Dollar in Watervliet and Cohoes and CVS in Colonie. She had been a communicant of the former St. Joseph's Church in Green Island. Sandy loved to challenge "Lady Luck" by playing bingo, visiting the casinos, buying scratch offs and playing cards with "the ladies" at Seniors. She also loved to shop at the Vera Bradley outlet. She was the beloved and devoted wife of 50 years of James A. Hilt; cherished mother of James M. Hilt of Green Island and Susan A. Hilt of Watervliet; dear niece of Naomi Onyon Brassard of Green Island; and sister of the late George, Norman and Donald Stebbins. Sandy is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends. She will also be reunited with her beloved furry granddog, Skyler. Sandy's family would like to thank the staff in the ICU at Albany Medical Center for their care, comfort and professionalism in caring for her, especially Carey, Micah and Alicia. Due to the public gathering restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be strictly private. Interment will be in Elmwood Hill Cemetery in Troy. Please visit mcnultyfuneralhomegreenisland.com for more information or to sign the guestbook.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 17, 2020.