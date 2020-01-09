Williams, Sandra G. ALBANY Sandra G. Williams passed away January 7, 2020, at 66 years old. Sandy is survived by her brothers and sisters; nephews, nieces and several other relatives and friends. Special thanks to all of the staff at Glendale who provided care to Sandy. Calling hours Sunday 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at New Comer Cremations and Funerals 343 New Karner Rd., funeral service will be held Monday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment in Memory Gardens.
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 9, 2020