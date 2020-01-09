Sandra G. Williams

Service Information
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY
12205
(518)-456-4442
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
New Comer Cremations & Funerals
343 New Karner Rd
Colonie, NY 12205
Obituary
Williams, Sandra G. ALBANY Sandra G. Williams passed away January 7, 2020, at 66 years old. Sandy is survived by her brothers and sisters; nephews, nieces and several other relatives and friends. Special thanks to all of the staff at Glendale who provided care to Sandy. Calling hours Sunday 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at New Comer Cremations and Funerals 343 New Karner Rd., funeral service will be held Monday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment in Memory Gardens.

Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 9, 2020
