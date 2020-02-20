Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra Goodman. View Sign Service Information Applebee Funeral Home 403 Kenwood Ave. Delmar , NY 12054 (518)-439-2715 Funeral service 11:00 AM Clarksville Community Church Send Flowers Obituary

Goodman, Sandra GLENMONT Sandra Goodman, 74 of Glenmont, passed away unexpectedly on February 14, 2020, at home. Sandy was born on November 15, 1945, to Edwin Scott and Gladys Speers and grew up in Palmyra, N.Y. Soon after graduating from Palmyra-Macedon High School, she began a very successful career at Blue Cross and Blue Shield that spanned 40 years. Sandy was an extremely skilled crafter, working in a variety of mediums from painting decorative wooden household items to crocheting beautiful afghans and prayer shawls. She was very active in Bethany Reformed and later Clarksville Community Church. Her gentle, kind-hearted nature was well known to her friends and neighbors at Glenmont Abbey. Sandy is survived by her husband Bob and their two sons: David and his wife Amy of Bristol, Vt. and Jeff of Brooklyn. She loved her three grandchildren, Caleb and Hannah Goodman and Graycie Elkins. She is also survived by two sisters and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held in the Clarksville Community Church on Tuesday, February 25, at 11 a.m. Visitation will be at Applebee Funeral Home in Delmar on Monday, February 24, between 4 and 7 p.m. Burial will follow in the spring back near her hometown, in the Pioneer Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Sandy's name may be made to the Clarksville Community Church, Reformed at P.O. Box F, Clarksville, NY, 12041.







Goodman, Sandra GLENMONT Sandra Goodman, 74 of Glenmont, passed away unexpectedly on February 14, 2020, at home. Sandy was born on November 15, 1945, to Edwin Scott and Gladys Speers and grew up in Palmyra, N.Y. Soon after graduating from Palmyra-Macedon High School, she began a very successful career at Blue Cross and Blue Shield that spanned 40 years. Sandy was an extremely skilled crafter, working in a variety of mediums from painting decorative wooden household items to crocheting beautiful afghans and prayer shawls. She was very active in Bethany Reformed and later Clarksville Community Church. Her gentle, kind-hearted nature was well known to her friends and neighbors at Glenmont Abbey. Sandy is survived by her husband Bob and their two sons: David and his wife Amy of Bristol, Vt. and Jeff of Brooklyn. She loved her three grandchildren, Caleb and Hannah Goodman and Graycie Elkins. She is also survived by two sisters and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held in the Clarksville Community Church on Tuesday, February 25, at 11 a.m. Visitation will be at Applebee Funeral Home in Delmar on Monday, February 24, between 4 and 7 p.m. Burial will follow in the spring back near her hometown, in the Pioneer Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Sandy's name may be made to the Clarksville Community Church, Reformed at P.O. Box F, Clarksville, NY, 12041. applebeefuneralhome.com Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020

