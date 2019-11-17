Doin, Sandra Helen TROY Sandra Helen Doin, loving wife of 58 years to James E. Doin Sr., passed away suddenly on Thursday, November 14, 2019. Sandra's family was the center of her world. She was the most dedicated and loving mother the Doin family could have ever asked for. To each of her children she was more than their trusted parent, considered by each of them to be their very best friend. Sandra and James were loyal and loving partners who led their family always from a position of love and support. Grammie was the centerpiece of each and every one of her eleven greatly loved grandchildren's lives. From the time of each of their births, she was a constant loving and guiding presence.She was always the first to provide support and encouragement. Her greatest happiness was found in loving each and every member of her family. Sandra was also the identical twin of her sister, Sheila Gerrish, who was a constant companion throughout her lifetime. Sandra and Sheila considered themselves to be two halves of a whole, sharing a very special bond that never wavered. Sandra is survived by her loving husband James E. Doin Sr.; daughter Donna Ogden (John Jr.); daughter Janice Cellucci (Paul Sr.); son James E. Doin, Jr. (Catherine); and daughter Mary Bergeron (James). Loving grandmother of Matthew, Michael, Paul Michael, Brandon James, Shannon Eileen, Mary Margaret, Maeve, Jack, Grace Sandra, Julia, and Luke Thomas. Also survived by her siblings, Sheila Gerrish (John), Barbara Maguire (Jack), and Michael Thier (Judy); as well as her loving friend Bev Quackenbush, and several nieces and nephews. Sandra was predeceased by her sister Pamela Drescher. At Sandra's request there will be no viewing hours. A private service will be held with immediate family followed by a memorial celebration service to be held at a later date. This is at the request and wishes previously expressed by Sandra. Given Sandra's sincere love for all children, in lieu of flowers, the family requests that all donations be made to . For online condolences please visit: TheRiverviewFuneralHome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 17, 2019