Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sandra Ikler Ostrelich. View Sign Service Information Levine Memorial Chapel Inc 649 Washington Ave Albany , NY 12206 (518)-438-1002 Service 2:00 PM Levine Memorial Chapel Inc 649 Washington Ave Albany , NY 12206 View Map Visitation 4:30 PM - 8:00 PM Service 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM home of Michelle and Howard 76 Pheasant Ridge Niskayuna , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ostrelich, Sandra Ikler SARATOGA SPRINGS Sandra Ikler Ostrelich, age 81, passed away peacefully while surrounded by family at Saratoga Hospital on Saturday, September 14, 2019, following a long struggle with Alzheimer's. Born on May 16, 1938, in Albany to Frieda and Harry Ikler, she attended a vocational high school but had to leave college early following the death of her father when she was just 18. Sandra used her secretarial skills, wit and grit to work for lawyers on the east and west coasts, most notably for Decca Records, for the Office of the Governor under Governor Rockefeller, and for Sargent Shriver fighting the war on poverty in Washington, D.C. She met her life partner, Michael Joseph Ostrelich, serendipitously on the Third Avenue bus in New York City and her life forever changed course. They married, and Sandra never slowed her drive for achievement, especially in higher education. While raising their two daughters and working full-time as a legal secretary and then paralegal, Sandra earned a bachelor's degree from Bridgewater State and an M.B.A. from Bridgeport University. She worked at the law firm of Pullman & Comley in Bridgeport, Conn. for many years where she especially cherished a group of women who became life-long friends. For over ten years, Sandra ran her own title-search business. For most of her married life, Sandra lived in the small town of Easton, Conn. but visited her extended family in the Capital Region often. Sandra chose to retire to Saratoga Springs in 2004, following a successful impulse buy of their new home on Saratoga Lake. Although Sandra loved her family dearly, her life-long passion was Bridge. Earning decimals of a point at a time, she was a Master and very proud to share her table with wonderful partners along the way. She was a member of Congregation Gates of Heaven. Sandra will be remembered by many for her loud and boisterous laugh, and her ability to captivate a room by the sheer force of her abundant personality - a consummate storyteller and entertainer. She will be especially missed by those with whom she had deep friendships, accumulated from many different times and places along her life's journey, who earned her trust and were repaid with her adoration and generous amounts of her love, time and attention. Sandra will be remembered by her daughters as a woman who struggled against the expectations forced upon her by society and sought to free them from those expectations. She was a fierce feminist who taught her daughters never to depend on anyone else for wealth, health or happiness. Sandra was immensely proud of her girls' accomplishments and also proud of her job as their mother. Unfortunately, Alzheimer's disease cruelly robbed Sandra of her ability to be independent. It was in her moments of clarity that her bravery showed, bearing the indignities of a failing body; she rarely complained and remained grateful to her devoted husband and to the three angels who cared for her. Survivors include Sandra's husband of 54 years, Michael; daughters and sons-in-law, Helene and David Dahan of Pleasantville, N.Y. and Michelle Ostrelich and Howard Schlossberg of Niskayuna; her beloved grandchildren, Fiona, Brandon, Avery and Rachel; sisters-in-law, Thelma Ikler of Albany, Lillian (Philip) Gargan of Greenfield, N.J. and Johanna Ekstrom of Kitchell Lake, N.J. and a beautiful, huge family of nieces, nephews and cousins. Sandra was preceded in death by her brothers, Saul Ikler and Hyman (Dorothy) Ikler; and sisters, Rose (Benjamin) Berman and Roberta (Barry) Rosenblatt. Abundant thanks to her angels, Julie, Tara and Debora for taking such wonderful care of Sandra, keeping her mind and soul full of life and her body healthy for as long as possible. Services will be held at Levine Memorial Chapel, 649 Washington Ave., Albany on Tuesday, September 17, at 2 p.m. Interment will be in the Ohav Shalom Cemetery on Church Road. Relatives and friends are welcome at the home of Michelle and Howard, 76 Pheasant Ridge in Niskayuna from 4:30 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and again on Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. Sandra was especially concerned about the immense costs required for the care of her grandson who was born with Prader Willi Syndrome. Memorial contributions are most appreciated for the Brandon Dahan Supplemental Needs Trust, 51 Sky Top Drive, Pleasantville, NY, 10570 or to the . For directions or to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit







Ostrelich, Sandra Ikler SARATOGA SPRINGS Sandra Ikler Ostrelich, age 81, passed away peacefully while surrounded by family at Saratoga Hospital on Saturday, September 14, 2019, following a long struggle with Alzheimer's. Born on May 16, 1938, in Albany to Frieda and Harry Ikler, she attended a vocational high school but had to leave college early following the death of her father when she was just 18. Sandra used her secretarial skills, wit and grit to work for lawyers on the east and west coasts, most notably for Decca Records, for the Office of the Governor under Governor Rockefeller, and for Sargent Shriver fighting the war on poverty in Washington, D.C. She met her life partner, Michael Joseph Ostrelich, serendipitously on the Third Avenue bus in New York City and her life forever changed course. They married, and Sandra never slowed her drive for achievement, especially in higher education. While raising their two daughters and working full-time as a legal secretary and then paralegal, Sandra earned a bachelor's degree from Bridgewater State and an M.B.A. from Bridgeport University. She worked at the law firm of Pullman & Comley in Bridgeport, Conn. for many years where she especially cherished a group of women who became life-long friends. For over ten years, Sandra ran her own title-search business. For most of her married life, Sandra lived in the small town of Easton, Conn. but visited her extended family in the Capital Region often. Sandra chose to retire to Saratoga Springs in 2004, following a successful impulse buy of their new home on Saratoga Lake. Although Sandra loved her family dearly, her life-long passion was Bridge. Earning decimals of a point at a time, she was a Master and very proud to share her table with wonderful partners along the way. She was a member of Congregation Gates of Heaven. Sandra will be remembered by many for her loud and boisterous laugh, and her ability to captivate a room by the sheer force of her abundant personality - a consummate storyteller and entertainer. She will be especially missed by those with whom she had deep friendships, accumulated from many different times and places along her life's journey, who earned her trust and were repaid with her adoration and generous amounts of her love, time and attention. Sandra will be remembered by her daughters as a woman who struggled against the expectations forced upon her by society and sought to free them from those expectations. She was a fierce feminist who taught her daughters never to depend on anyone else for wealth, health or happiness. Sandra was immensely proud of her girls' accomplishments and also proud of her job as their mother. Unfortunately, Alzheimer's disease cruelly robbed Sandra of her ability to be independent. It was in her moments of clarity that her bravery showed, bearing the indignities of a failing body; she rarely complained and remained grateful to her devoted husband and to the three angels who cared for her. Survivors include Sandra's husband of 54 years, Michael; daughters and sons-in-law, Helene and David Dahan of Pleasantville, N.Y. and Michelle Ostrelich and Howard Schlossberg of Niskayuna; her beloved grandchildren, Fiona, Brandon, Avery and Rachel; sisters-in-law, Thelma Ikler of Albany, Lillian (Philip) Gargan of Greenfield, N.J. and Johanna Ekstrom of Kitchell Lake, N.J. and a beautiful, huge family of nieces, nephews and cousins. Sandra was preceded in death by her brothers, Saul Ikler and Hyman (Dorothy) Ikler; and sisters, Rose (Benjamin) Berman and Roberta (Barry) Rosenblatt. Abundant thanks to her angels, Julie, Tara and Debora for taking such wonderful care of Sandra, keeping her mind and soul full of life and her body healthy for as long as possible. Services will be held at Levine Memorial Chapel, 649 Washington Ave., Albany on Tuesday, September 17, at 2 p.m. Interment will be in the Ohav Shalom Cemetery on Church Road. Relatives and friends are welcome at the home of Michelle and Howard, 76 Pheasant Ridge in Niskayuna from 4:30 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday and again on Wednesday from 6-8 p.m. Sandra was especially concerned about the immense costs required for the care of her grandson who was born with Prader Willi Syndrome. Memorial contributions are most appreciated for the Brandon Dahan Supplemental Needs Trust, 51 Sky Top Drive, Pleasantville, NY, 10570 or to the . For directions or to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.