Guest Book View Sign Service Information Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel Inc 2691 Ny Highway 43 Averill Park , NY 12018 (518)-674-3100 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM St. Henry's Church 39 Old Rte. 66 Averill Park , NY View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Henry's Church 39 Old Rte. 66 Averill Park , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Pasquariello, Sandra J. AVERILL PARK Sandra J. Pasquariello, 80 of Thais Road, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at the Samaritan Hospital in Troy after a brief illness. Born in Queens, Sandy was the daughter of the late Albert J. and Anna Malik St. Clair; and the beloved wife of Stephen D. Pasquariello. Sandy was a lifelong resident of Averill Park and was a graduate of the Averill Park High School. She went to work at Audit and Control with the state of New York. After her marriage and the birth of her children Sandy went to work for Sears & Roebuck where she was a data entry clerk for a number of years. She then worked for Fazioli Insurance and Rose and Kiernan where she was a secretary. Her final job was working as a bus attendant for the Averill Park School District from 2002 - 2008 when she retired. She continued on as a substitute when needed. Sandy was all about her family and enjoyed the time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed family parties and events and the many years of camping and traveling. Sandy was a lifelong communicant of St. Henry's Church in Averill Park. Survivors in addition to her husband include her devoted sons, Stephen (Shirley) of Averill Park, Scott of Clifton Park, Jeffrey (Tracey) and James (Michele) both of Averill Park. Sandy was also the mother of the late Albert J. "A.J." Pasquariello. Sandy was the sister of Albert (Heysuk) St. Clair of Palm Coast, Fla., Donald (Colleen) St. Clair and Paul (Jenny) St. Clair of Rockwell, Texas; along with seven grandsons and four great-grandchildren. Funeral service at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 14, in St. Henry's Church, 39 Old Rte. 66, Averill Park where a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered followed by interment in St. Henry's Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited and may also call at the church from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, February 13. The family suggest donations in Sandra's memory be made to the Bernard & Millie Duker Children's Hospital at Albany Med., c/o Albany Medical Center Foundation, P.O. Box 8928, Albany, NY, 12208. Visit







Pasquariello, Sandra J. AVERILL PARK Sandra J. Pasquariello, 80 of Thais Road, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at the Samaritan Hospital in Troy after a brief illness. Born in Queens, Sandy was the daughter of the late Albert J. and Anna Malik St. Clair; and the beloved wife of Stephen D. Pasquariello. Sandy was a lifelong resident of Averill Park and was a graduate of the Averill Park High School. She went to work at Audit and Control with the state of New York. After her marriage and the birth of her children Sandy went to work for Sears & Roebuck where she was a data entry clerk for a number of years. She then worked for Fazioli Insurance and Rose and Kiernan where she was a secretary. Her final job was working as a bus attendant for the Averill Park School District from 2002 - 2008 when she retired. She continued on as a substitute when needed. Sandy was all about her family and enjoyed the time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed family parties and events and the many years of camping and traveling. Sandy was a lifelong communicant of St. Henry's Church in Averill Park. Survivors in addition to her husband include her devoted sons, Stephen (Shirley) of Averill Park, Scott of Clifton Park, Jeffrey (Tracey) and James (Michele) both of Averill Park. Sandy was also the mother of the late Albert J. "A.J." Pasquariello. Sandy was the sister of Albert (Heysuk) St. Clair of Palm Coast, Fla., Donald (Colleen) St. Clair and Paul (Jenny) St. Clair of Rockwell, Texas; along with seven grandsons and four great-grandchildren. Funeral service at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 14, in St. Henry's Church, 39 Old Rte. 66, Averill Park where a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered followed by interment in St. Henry's Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited and may also call at the church from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, February 13. The family suggest donations in Sandra's memory be made to the Bernard & Millie Duker Children's Hospital at Albany Med., c/o Albany Medical Center Foundation, P.O. Box 8928, Albany, NY, 12208. Visit perrykomdat.com for directions and a private guestbook. Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close