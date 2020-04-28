Szepek, Sandra J. (Bublak) COLONIE Sandra J. (Bublak) Szepek, 73, wife of the late Paul R. Szepek of Colonie, born on June 29, 1946, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020. Sandra was a devoted wife and mother. Being a homemaker, Sandra was instrumental in raising their three children. She enjoyed spending time with her mother, while she was alive, as well as many of her many siblings. Being outdoors and planting flowers around the house and working in her small vegetable garden were some things she looked forward to every year. Geraniums were her favorite. She is survived by Cindy (David) Hudson of Colonie, Paul (Diana) Szepek Jr. of Casselberry, Fla., and Michelle (Michael) Szepek of Colonie; three grandchildren, Aaron of Colonie, Rebecca of Rotterdam and Alexander of Colonie. Sandra is also survived by two brothers, Richard Bublak and Frank Bublak; as well as her four sisters, Carol Schell, Kathleen Bennett, Phyllis Gavin and Lorriane Derozio; as well as many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband Paul, she was predeceased by her brothers, Robert Bublak, Thomas Bublak, John Bublak; and sister Marilyn Lyall. Sandra also liked to shop and do craft projects. Her favorite foods were spaghetti, tossed salad and fresh tomato sandwiches (on toast of course). Sandra will be interned at a later date in St. John's Lutheran Church. To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit www.NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 28, 2020