Debus, Sandra Jeanne ROUND LAKE On November 21, 2020, Sandra Jeanne Debus died after a short bout with lung cancer at her home in Round Lake. Sandy, born on November 21, 1949, on Staten Island. She grew up on Taborton Mountain in Rensselaer County, the eldest child of Richard and Miriam Debus. She received her B.A. at SUNY Plattsburgh and took master's level courses at a Russell Sage in Troy. Sandy taught remedial reading at Berlin Central Schools and then spent 36 years as a school teacher at Tesago Elementary, part of the Shenendehowa school system in Clifton Park, retiring in 2010. During her tenure, she guided numerous student teachers and pioneered a multiage classroom. In the 1980s she went to Mali on behalf of the U.S. Department of Education to present on whole language teaching, and she was profiled in the book The Child's Developing Sense of Theme by Susan Lehr. In 1995, she (with her family's help) renovated a historic Victorian home in the Village of Round Lake, where she lived until her death. Before and after retirement, she served on Round Lake's planning board. She also served on the Round Lake Library board, and under her leadership, the library expanded and built a second location in Malta. She then served on the Southern Adirondack Library System (S.A.L.S.) board for several years, and was awarded S.A.L.S. Board Member of the Year award in 2006. An avid gardener, Sandy took courses for master gardening and especially drew inspiration from the Elizabethan Gardens in Manteo, N.C., where her mother resided in the 1980s. Sandy was kind, generous, and smart - she always had innovative ideas and a practical vision. To the end, she engendered a sense of family and connection. She believed deeply in education and service to the community, and has inspired generations of students and all who knew her. She is survived by her brother Jeffrey and his wife Esther; sister Kimberley; nephew Adam and his family; and niece Rachel and her family. She will be sorely missed. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, December 12, at 3 p.m. on Zoom (visit https://bit.ly/SandraDebus
to register and receive a link). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Elizabethan Gardens, 1411 National Park Drive, Manteo, NC, 27954. Visit perrykomdat.com
