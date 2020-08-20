Jones, Sandra K. EAST GREENBUSH Sandra K. Jones, 83, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late George and Irene (Kerr) Ryan; and wife of the late William C. Jones. Sandra was a faithful and loving servant of her lord and savior, Jesus Christ. She attended Grace Fellowship Church in East Greenbush. Sandra worked for many years as a legal assistant, most recently for Keohane and D'Alessandro in Albany. She cherished the time she spent with family and friends and loved play board games with her sisters, children and grandchildren. Sandra could also be found all over the roads of East Greenbush on her bicycle. She was the mother of Michael (Michelle) Jones; grandmother of Travis Jones, Bryan (Remi) Jones, and Kristi Jones; and sister of Delores Whitten and Les (Kevin Brannock) Ryan. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Sandra was predeceased by her son, Reverend William L. Jones; and siblings, Paul Ryan and Janice Phillips. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the W.J. Lyons, Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer on Saturday, August 22, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A funeral service for Sandra, limited to 40 people, will be held at 1 p.m. Masks are required. Social distancing and occupancy limitations will be observed. Interment will follow the service in Bloomingrove Cemetery, Defreestville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Community Hospice, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208, or Capital City Rescue Mission, 259 S. Pearl St., Albany, NY, 12202.