Kirby, Sandra GUILDERLAND Sandra Below Kirby, 63, entered eternal life on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Frank Below Sr. and Constance Savoca Below. Sandi was the former plant manager for Brigar Printing in Albany, and she also worked as a home health care aid for All Metro. She enjoyed garage sales, and cared deeply for the homeless. Her kitchen was always open to everyone. She was the beloved mother of Kayla Kirby (Christina); cherished grandmother of Delilah Denegar; stepmother of Kenya and Martice; wife of the late Leon Kirby; longtime companion of Gary Nicholson; sister of Bonnie Wagoner (Richard), Frank Below Jr., Cindy Tommasini (Tony), Raymond Below, Mark Below (Darlene), Kevin Below (Darcy), Theresa Ruszczyk (Frank), Gail Scaringe (James), Penny Below, Pam Below (Mike), Sharon Below (James) Karen Below, Todd Below, Chrissy Below (Dan), Brian Below (Danielle) and Michael Below (Laura); best friend of Helen Johnson; she is also survived by 11 nieces, 11 nephews, nine grandnieces, five grandnephews and many friends. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Sandra's family on Monday, February 3, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Funeral services on Tuesday, February 4, at 8 a.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, thence to All Saints Catholic Church, Albany at 9 a.m. where her funeral Mass will be celebrated. The Rite of Committal will be held in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands, immediately following the funeral Mass. Those wishing to remember Sandra in a special way may send a contribution to Susan G. Komen Foundation, 501 New Karner Road, #2B, Albany, NY, 12205. To leave a message for the family, light a virtual candle, obtain directions or view other helpful services please visit www.McveighFunerlHome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020