|
|
Peckham, Sandra L. Bump GRAFTON Sandra L. Bump Peckham, 73 of Stuffle Street, died suddenly Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital. Born in Bennington, Vt., she was daughter of Beulah M. Oatman of Chaparral, N.M. and the late Richard Bump and wife for 54 years of Leonard H. Peckham, Sr. She was raised in Bennington, Vt., resided in Grafton for most of her life and was a graduate of Tamarac High School, class of 1963. Mrs. Peckham was a school bus driver for 48 years for Star and Strand and formerly for the Tamarac School System and Folmsbee Transportation. She enjoyed spending time with her family, loved her dogs and her grandson, Andy, was the light of her life. Survivors in addition to her husband include two daughters, Raebeth (Chuck) Powers, Troy, and Cassandra A. Peckham, Grafton; a son, Daniel C. (Tracey Brock) Peckham, Pittstown; a brother, Richard Bump, Eagle Bridge; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, Leonard H. Peckham, Jr.; a grandson, Andrew Sherman; and a sister, Judy Ruebel. Relatives and friends may call at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc. 276 Pawling Avenue Troy on Wednesday, November 6, from 4-7 p.m. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Sandra L. Peckham to the 4 Atrium Dr #100 Albany, NY 12205 . To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 5, 2019