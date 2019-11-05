Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
276 Pawling Avenue
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 272-7281
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
276 Pawling Avenue
Troy, NY 12180
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Peckham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra L. Bump Peckham

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra L. Bump Peckham Obituary
Peckham, Sandra L. Bump GRAFTON Sandra L. Bump Peckham, 73 of Stuffle Street, died suddenly Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital. Born in Bennington, Vt., she was daughter of Beulah M. Oatman of Chaparral, N.M. and the late Richard Bump and wife for 54 years of Leonard H. Peckham, Sr. She was raised in Bennington, Vt., resided in Grafton for most of her life and was a graduate of Tamarac High School, class of 1963. Mrs. Peckham was a school bus driver for 48 years for Star and Strand and formerly for the Tamarac School System and Folmsbee Transportation. She enjoyed spending time with her family, loved her dogs and her grandson, Andy, was the light of her life. Survivors in addition to her husband include two daughters, Raebeth (Chuck) Powers, Troy, and Cassandra A. Peckham, Grafton; a son, Daniel C. (Tracey Brock) Peckham, Pittstown; a brother, Richard Bump, Eagle Bridge; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, Leonard H. Peckham, Jr.; a grandson, Andrew Sherman; and a sister, Judy Ruebel. Relatives and friends may call at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc. 276 Pawling Avenue Troy on Wednesday, November 6, from 4-7 p.m. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Sandra L. Peckham to the 4 Atrium Dr #100 Albany, NY 12205 . To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
Download Now