Palmer, Sandra L. EAST GREENBUSH Sandra L. Palmer, 77 of East Greenbush, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at her home with her loving family by her side. Sandra was born on July 25, 1941, in Montpelier, Vt., the daughter of Woodrow and Allison Potter. Sandy was a hard working and dedicated employee, working many jobs throughout her career before retiring from CapCom. Sandy enjoyed traveling, visiting with her friends, reading, and spending time with her family. She especially enjoyed supporting her grandchildren and great-nieces and nephews in all of their activities. Survivors include her sons, Jeffrey (Kate) Moulton, and Brian (Carole) Moulton; a sister Janice (Peter) Urbanowicz; a brother Kenneth (Nita) Potter; grandchildren, Sara Moulton, Emily Moulton, Jack (Emily) Moulton, and Lauren Moulton; and stepchildren, Jacqueline (Bill) Vasold, and James (Donna) Palmer. Sandy was especially close with her niece Jennifer (Mark) Kelly, and their children Evan, Rylee, Parker and Levi Brian; her sister-in-law Judy Katzel and nephew Greyson Potter. She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 26 years James Palmer; her brother Gary Potter; and stepson Joseph (Mary Ellen) Palmer. Friends are invited to attend her calling hours on Monday from 4 - 7 p.m. with a memorial service immediately following in the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc., 165 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Sandra's name to Community Hospice, 295 Valley View Blvd, Rensselaer, NY, 12144. Please send condolences to www.wjrockefeller.com Published in Albany Times Union from June 7 to June 8, 2019