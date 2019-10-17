Spangler, Sandra L. LOUDONVILLE Sandra L. Spangler, 57, passed away on September 25, 2019, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital after a long battle with cancer. Sandy was the daughter of Robert (deceased) and Carolyn Spangler. She is also survived by her brothers, Steven (Andrea) and Douglas (Eleanor); her nephews, Adam, Owen, Andrew and Noah; and her niece Sara. She is also survived by many cousins who loved her, and by her dear friend Bill. Sandy graduated from Shaker High School in Latham and Hobart William Smith College in Geneva, N.Y. She lived and worked in London for a time after college. Sandy worked for Martindale Hubbell (Lexis Nexis) for most of her career winning many awards as a top performer. She made many friends there with friendships that have lasted forever. She loved life and brightened the life of everyone that knew her and she loved her pets, especially her dog Debo. The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Albany Medical Center unit 4D East for their kind care of Sandy for many months. The funeral Mass was held in St. Paul's Parish in Riverside, Ill. Burial followed in Oakridge-Glen Oak Cemetery in Hillside, Ill. on Saturday, October 5, 2019. Donations may be made to Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204.
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 17, 2019