DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
216 COLUMBIA STREET
Cohoes, NY 12047
518) 237-3231
Calling hours
Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
216 COLUMBIA STREET
Cohoes, NY 12047
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
DUFRESNE FUNERAL HOME INC.
216 COLUMBIA STREET
Cohoes, NY 12047
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery
Schuylerville, NY
View Map
Sandra LeBlanc Obituary
LeBlanc, Sandra WATERFORD Sandra A. Noiseux LeBlanc, 70, of Waterford, passed away at Hudson Park Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Albany on Friday, December 6, 2019. Born in Patuxent River, Md. and educated in Troy schools, she was the daughter of the late Gus and Shirley Luce Noiseux. She was a homemaker staying home to raise her children. Survived by her husband, Richard F. LeBlanc of Waterford; her children, Heath Urquhart of Montana, Corey (Susana) Urquhart of Cohoes, Randy (Cassie) Urquhart of Troy and Jeremy (Kim) LeBlanc of Arizona and 12 grandchildren. Sister of Susan (Tim) Dingley of Moreau, Shirley (Kevin) Dingley of Clifton Park and the late Patsy. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at the Dufresne Funeral Home, Inc., 216 Columbia St., Cohoes with Rev. Nick TeBordo officiating. Interment will follow in Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, Schuylerville. Relatives and friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. For condolences, dufresnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
