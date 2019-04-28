|
|
Endres, Sandra Lee RENSSELAER Sandra Lee Endres, 71, of Rensselaer, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019, at St Peter's Hospital. Sandy was born February 29, 1948, in Albany, the daughter of the late Myron G. and the late Helen S. (Sweet) Butler. Sandy worked for Verizon Albany for many years before retiring. She was a communicant of Historic St Mary's. She cherished her memories of spending time with her family in Brant Lake. Survivors include her children, Eric (Dana) Endres; son, Brad (Janelle) Endres; her siblings, Janet McCauley, Linda Remington, Donald Butler (Darlene), Robert Butler, Wesley Butler, Elizabeth Bloomer (Ken); grandmother of Mae, Emma, Zachary, Brody Endres; and sister-in-law, Alice France. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, James Endres; and siblings, Myron "Mickey" Butler (Patricia), James Butler, Joseph Butler, and Joann Reimann. Friends may attend her calling hours Tuesday evening 4 - 7 p.m. at the Rockefeller Funeral Home, 165 Columbia Tpk, Rensselaer. Relatives and friends are invited to her funeral Mass, 9:30 a.m. Wednesday morning at the Historic St Mary's, 10 lodge Street, Albany. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. Send condolences at wjrockefeller.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 28, 2019