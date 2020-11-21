Bulson, Sandra M. TROY Sandra M. Bulson, 76, died Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Van Rensselaer Manor after a brief illness. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Paul Bulson and Wilma Rifenburg Bulson Littlefield. She had resided in Brunswick most of her life and attended the Little Red Schoolhouse. Sandra was a keypunch operator for the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles in Albany for over 30 years, retiring 15 years ago. She enjoyed crocheting, reading, garage sales, collecting all types of decorative elephants and diamond painting. She was an active member of the Faith Lutheran Church in North Troy. Survivors include two brothers, Ellery (Ann) Bulson, Gainesville, Fla. and Harold (Pat) Bulson, Pittstown; her nieces, Kelly (John) Hostettler, Watervliet, Janis (Glenn) Coonradt, Gainesville, Fla., Dana (Dave) Cerrone, Brunswick and Kim (Ken) Erickson, Melrose; her nephews, Ernie Phillips, Troy, Jerry (Kim) Phillips, Hoosick and Mark (Lisa) Phillips, Brunswick; and her best friend, Kim Meres. She was predeceased by two sisters, Debra Munger, Rensselaer and Marlene Phillips; two nephews, Paul and Kenny Phillips and her significant other of 35 years, Vern Brown. Relatives and friends may call at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc., 276 Pawling Avenue, Troy on Monday, November 23, from 9 - 11 a.m. with a private family funeral service to follow with Pastor Judy Converse, officiating. Face covering and social distancing are required both outside and inside during visitation and services. Interment will be in Eagle Mills Cemetery Eagle Mills. The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Van Rensselaer Manor and Hospice caretaker, Sandi Michaels, for taking such great care of our aunt and treating her like she were their own family since we could not be there due to these challenging times. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Sandra M. Bulson to The Community Hospice (Gift Processing Center), 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY 12208, or Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Avenue, Menands, NY 12204. To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com
.