Geraci, Sandra M. SCHENECTADY Sandra M. Geraci formerly of Schenectady, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Hudson Park Nursing Center in Albany. Sandra was born in Lawrence, Mass., the daughter of the late Charles and Rose Tomarchio Arcidiacono. She graduated from Boston University with an associate degree. Sandra relocated to Schenectady in 1951, she worked at General Electric as a secretary for several years then worked at Union College as an administrative assistant in the Economics Department and retired in 1995. Sandra loved her family, music, dancing, gardening and traveling. She was predeceased by her husband, Anthony F. Geraci in 1997.She is survived by her daughters, Diane Geraci of Schenectady, and Dawn Strickrott of Santa Barbra, Calif.; her sister Sarah Fuoco of New Hampshire; and her brother Charles Arcidiacono of New Hampshire. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services and burial were private for family. Burial was in Memory Gardens, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sandra's memory to Alzheimer's Association of Northeastern New York, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY, 12205. To leave condolence messages for Sandra's family, please visit www.jonesfh.net
Published in Albany Times Union on May 27, 2020.