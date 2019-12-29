|
Reid, Sandra M. Rea TROY Sandra M. Rea Reid, 60 of Northern Drive, died on Monday, December 23, 2019, in the loving arms of her family at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany. She was born on September 4, 1959, in Troy and was the daughter of the late Larry and Jean Stewart Rea. She was a graduate of Mt. Pleasant High School in Schenectady and had retired from the N.Y.S. Dept. of Taxation and Finance in Albany after 36 years of service. In addition to that, Sandy worked evenings for the N.Y.S. Police in Brunswick. She loved reading historical fiction, her animals, being in the sun and spending time at the ocean, especially Point Pleasant Beach, N.J. The happiest moments in her life were when she was with her only child, Renee, her "Sweet Pea." She was the beloved mother of Renee Jean Reid of Lansingburgh; sister of Kathy (John Murphy) Rea of Niskayuna, and Lawrence (Kelley) Rea of Saugerties; and aunt of Megan Rea, Christopher Rea and Victoria Murphy. She is also survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff of the fifth floor at St. Peter's Hospital and especially Dr. Rassias at St. Peter's Hospital for the wonderful care given to Sandy in her time of need. She was a communicant of St. Augustine's Church in Lansingburgh, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. on December 31. Calling hours will be from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, December 30, at the John J. Sanvidge Funeral Home, Inc., on the corner of 115th Street and 4th Avenue in Lansingburgh. Interment will be in the Oakwood Cemetery in Troy. Those who wish to make memorial contributions in honor of Sandy may donate to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204. For online condolences, please visit Sanvidgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Dec. 29, 2019