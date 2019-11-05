Sandra M. Riel

Riel, Sandra M. WATERFORD Sandra M. Riel, 81 of Ridgeview Ave., died Saturday, November 2, 2019. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Anne Speciale. Sandra was a retiree of General Business Services in Cohoes. She was the wife of Roger G. Riel and mother of Michael F. Riel. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family and interment will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Waterford. To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com

Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 5, 2019
