Nitz, Sandra "Sandi" Mae TROY Sandra "Sandi" Mae (Robinson) Nitz, 77 of Troy, passed away with her family by her side on Thursday, October 1, 2020, after a long battle with dementia and year-long battle with cancer at The Eddy Memorial in Troy under the care of Hospice. Born on April 7, 1943, she was the beloved daughter of the late Olive Mae "Babe" (Hartman) Robinson and Clarence Fisher Robinson. Sandi grew up in Waynesboro, Va., after her family moved there at a very young age. Spending summers with her family at Schroon Lake, she met and married her husband, moving back to Troy, where they raised their seven children. Sandi, along with her husband, built a successful family construction company, SNK Enterprises Inc., which was later succeeded by their son Jason. She was often seen driving dump trucks with babies in tow. Sandi would also help with the family farm, milking cows and caring for the animals. Her love for the Adirondacks never wavered, and it was there that she found the most joy spending time with her parents, siblings, family and friends on Schroon Lake, where she enjoyed skiing, soaking up the sunshine, and reminiscing about sweet memories and events around an evening campfire. She was an avid and accomplished equestrian, competitive water skier and snowmobiler. She instilled these passions in each of her children, along with her love of family and unmatched work ethic. In addition, she loved flower gardening and the game of hockey whether watching her children, grandchildren, college, or professional, she could call a game better than any referee. Sandi's sunny disposition and fun personality was infectious and enviable to all who knew her, and she left an indelible mark on this world making it joyous and beautiful. Holidays were her time to shine with pies and dinners that called her family home. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brother Terry Fisher Robinson; and sister Sue Ann (Robinson) Marion. Sandi is survived by her children, Robin (Michael) Emanatian, Kenneth (JoAnn) Nitz, Carrie (Charles) VanDeMark, Amy (Paul) Milazzo, Jason (Sarah) Nitz, Frederick (Valerie) Nitz and Morgan (Mary) Nitz; 15 grandchildren; sister Tina (Steve) Davis; and numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of life will be held for the immediate family at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions if desired, may be made to the Dementia Society of America
