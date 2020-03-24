|
Fortin, Sandra McGuirk BRUNSWICK Sandra McGuirk Fortin, 76 of McChesney Avenue Extension Sugarhill Apartments, died on Friday, March 20, 2020, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany, after a courageous battle with sepsis. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of the late Joseph McGuirk and Olga L. Lasky McGuirk. She was raised in Troy and Averill Park and later resided in Troy. She was a 1961 graduate of Catholic Central High School and attended Troy Beauty School. Sandra worked in the personnel department of New York State Dept. of Taxation & Finance, Building 9 for many years, retiring in 2008 and prior to that she worked as a hairdresser and for Dr. Kessler as a dental assistant. She was involved in the Sacred Heart School parent teacher association while her children were there and for many years enjoyed vacations at the Cliff House as well as other places in Ogunquit and York Beach, Maine. She enjoyed reading her books especially on the Marginal Way in Ogunquit, working on her crewel embroidery, watching her favorite classic movies and of course, dining out. One of her favorite pastimes was eating out at Barnacle Billy's and taking the boat rides out to the Nubble Light House from Perkins Cove in Maine. She was always the life of the party whenever we were together. Survivors include two daughters, Tara M. (Matt) Hepp of Schenectady, and Tia Jean Watson of Florida; three sons, Peter J. Fortin of Cohoes, Paul W. Fortin of Troy, and Phillip R. Fortin of Ballston Spa; four grandchildren, Kayla M. Pelton of Cohoes, Veda M. Pelton (Adam) Schmidt of Florida, Mark Christopher Pelton of Coxsackie, and Adam M. Hepp; her siblings, Theresa Bulger, Joan Warnken, Carol Constanza and Robert McGuirk; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, John McGuirk. Services will be announced at a later date. To sign the guestbook or light a candle, visit www.brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 24, 2020