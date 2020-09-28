1/1
Sandra McGuirk Fortin
Fortin, Sandra McGuirk BRUNSWICK Sandra McGuirk Fortin, 76, died on Friday, March 20, 2020, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany, after a courageous battle with sepsis. Survivors include two daughters, Tara M. (Matt) Hepp of Schenectady, and Tia Jean Watson of Florida; three sons, Peter J. Fortin of Cohoes, Paul W. Fortin of Troy, and Phillip R. Fortin of Ballston Spa; four grandchildren, Kayla M. Pelton of Cohoes, Veda M. Pelton (Adam) Schmidt of Florida, Mark Christopher Pelton of Coxsackie, and Adam M. Hepp; her siblings, Theresa Bulger, Joan Warnken, Carol Constanza and Robert McGuirk; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, John McGuirk. Relatives and friends may call at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc., 276 Pawling Ave., Troy on Thursday, October 1, from 4-7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, October 2, at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph's Church, 416 Third St., Troy. Face covering and social distancing are required both outside and inside during visitation and services. Interment will be in St. Henry's Cemetery, Averill Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Sandra M. Fortin to the Christopher & Dana Reeve Foundation for Sepsis, 636 Morris Tpke., Suite 3A, Short Hills, NJ, 07078. To sign the guestbook, light a candle or for service directions, visit brycefh.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
1
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
OCT
2
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
Funeral services provided by
Bryce Funeral Home Inc.
276 Pawling Avenue
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 272-7281
