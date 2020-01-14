|
Roth, Sanford "Sandy" Ira CLIFTON PARK Sanford "Sandy" Ira Roth, 81 of Sweet Brier Drive, died suddenly on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Ellis Hospital in Schenectady. He was born in Albany on August 5, 1938, and was the son of the late Leon Richard Roth and Rachel Goldfarb Roth. Sandy was a graduate of Albany High School, Siena College and received his master's degree from Russell Sage College. Sandy was a U.S. Army veteran having served honorably from 1962-1965. He retired as the assistant vice president of finance from Bellevue's Women's Hospital in Schenectady. Earlier he had been the CFO of St. Peter's Hospital in Albany. He was very much community minded. Sandy had been elected and served from 1992-2009 as a town councilman for Clifton Park. He was instrumental in establishing the town's hazardous waste day. He was a leading advocate for bringing affordable senior housing to Clifton Park. In 2009, he received the key to the Town of Clifton Park, the town's highest honor for service to the community. From 2010 until the present, Sandy has been the assistant to the town supervisor and serving with various boards and committees including Highway, ECC, Youth Court and EMS. He was a member and EMT of the Ballston Lake Emergency Squad. Sandy was the town liaison to the Environmental Conservation Commission. He was a member of the Clifton Park Town Republican Committee and worked for growth in Arts and Cultures Community for five years. He was an active member of the Clifton Park Lodge of Elks, BPOE #2466, being named Elk of the Year, and Officer of the Year. He was also the Inner Guard at the Lodge. He was a longtime and devoted member of Congregation Beth Shalom in Clifton Park. Sandy enjoyed his memberships with the Clifton Park Chorus, the Clifton Park Y, and AARP, teaching its Smart Driver Course. He was an avid Pickleball player and also enjoyed a round of golf. Sandy was the beloved husband of Carole Wilski Roth, whom he married on August 3, 1962; devoted father of Gabrielle Roth Ditchek (Neil), Jacqueline Timpanaro (Donald), Stephanie Pelkey (Michael) and Bryan Roth; grandfather of Jacob, Anya, Matthew, Samantha, Katelyn, Michael, Alexis, Helena and Landon; also survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephew. Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. in the Gordon C. Emerick Funeral Home, 1550 Rte. 9, Clifton Park, with Rabbi Dr. Chanan Markowitz officiating. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. on Wednesday in the funeral home. Interment with full military honors will be in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville. Memorial contributions may be made to the Clifton Park Lodge of Elks, BPOE # 2466, P.O. Box 220, Clifton Park, NY, 12065 in Sandy's name. For online condolences, please visit Gordoncemerickfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 14, 2020