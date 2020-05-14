DelBrocco, Santa C. LATHAM Santa C. DelBrocco (nee Natarelli) of Latham, passed away peacefully on May 12, 2020, at Albany Medical Center after a brief and unexpected illness. Her daughters and son-in-law were by her side. Santa was a kind, beautiful, gentle and giving person. She was a devoted wife, and a loving mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. She also cared deeply about her friends. Santa was born in Watervliet and was the beloved daughter of the late John and Rose Natarelli. She was predeceased by her cherished husband of 43 years, Henry A. DelBrocco, whom she married in 1953; and her dear sister, Mary Agostino. Santa was proud to be a devout Catholic throughout her life; she was a parishioner of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Watervliet at the time of her passing. Santa loved her family very much and will be greatly missed by all of them. Santa is survived by two daughters, Jo-Ann Tyler of Latham, and Natalie Greene and her husband Thomas of Guilderland; a son, Richard DelBrocco of Latham; and her beloved twin sister, Anna Bouchard of Guilderland. Santa is also survived by three very special grandchildren, Andrew Brown, Kristen Carmody and Katherine Barradas and their spouses, Stephanie, Sean and Seth; and three precious great-grandsons, Eoin and Everett Carmody, and Connor Brown. She also leaves behind 12 nieces and nephews and their families. Santa graduated from Watervliet High School and was blessed with an exceptional soprano voice. She was a soloist for several churches in the Capital District, and was a member of several choral groups throughout her life. Her sweet voice will be greatly missed, but always remembered. The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff of D4 North at Albany Medical Center for the excellent and compassionate care provided to Santa during her final days. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all services will be private. Entombment will be in the Most Holy Redeemer Cemetery in Niskayuna. Contributions in memory of Santa may be made to the Center for Disability Services - Adult Services, 314 S. Manning Blvd, Albany, NY, 12208, and the Watervliet Senior Center, 1501 Broadway, Watervliet, NY 12189. To leave a special message for the family online, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 14, 2020.