Mahan, Sante L. SELKIRK Sante Leo Mahan, 64, passed away in the early morning hours of November 16, 2019, in Community Hospice at St. Peter's Hospital. Sante was born in Albany on April 16, 1955, to the late Thomas C. and Mary A. (Fiacco) Mahan. He was a graduate of Averill Park High School. Sante dedicated his life to public service, both as a lieutenant with the Albany Fire Department for 25 years and 25 years as a police officer with multiple local agencies throughout his career. In 2003, Sante welcomed the light of his life into the world, his daughter Kylie. There was never a dull moment after that, as the two were inseparable. They enjoyed spending time at their cabin in the Adirondacks with Lori and their dogs, swimming at the town park with all their friends and just being together. Sante is survived by his daughter Kylie; his friend Lori; his siblings, Ann Malatesta, Thomas C. Mahan, Peter (Elise) Mahan, Nadine Mahan, William Mahan, and Marialana (Edward) Sapienza; and numerous nieces, nephews and many close friends Sante considered family. Calling hours for family and friends will be held on Friday, November 22, from 4 to 7 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 7 p.m. in the W.J. Lyons, Jr., Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer. All are welcome to attend. wjlyonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019