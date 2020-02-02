LoGiudice, Santo "Sam" WAPPINGERS FALLS Santo "Sam" LoGiudice died peacefully on Saturday, January 25, 2020, in the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany. Born in Albany, he was the fourth of five children of Santo and Genevieve Vigliucci LoGiudice. He was a beloved middle school teacher in the Wappingers Falls school district for many years. Sam had a caring spirit and was known to open his heart and home to anyone in need. He loved freely, forgave easily, and accepted everyone for who they were. He had a deep appreciation for the theatre and the arts. Sam was a gifted dancer, had a beautiful voice and a creative streak which brought joy to his family and many friends. He will be greatly missed. Santo was predeceased by his sister, Connie Pfister, and her husband Joseph; his brother, Joseph, and his wife Mary; and his brother-in-law, Arthur Couser. He is survived by his sons, Marcus (Susan), Jonathan (Sirilak), and Christopher; and by his sisters, Carmela Couser and Sister Mary Ann LoGiudice RSM. Also survived by six grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A wake will be held on Wednesday, February 5, in the chapel of the Convent of Mercy, 634 New Scotland Ave., Albany from 9-10:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in the chapel at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow immediately in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. Donations in Santo's memory may be made to the Community Hospice, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. Condolence page at www.wjlyonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 2, 2020