Pascale, Sara E. COHOES Sara Pascale, age 31 of Cohoes, had her life tragically cut short on Sunday, March 3, 2019. She was born on May 19, 1987, in the Town of Cortlandt, N.Y. Sara was a 2005 graduate of Shenendehowa High School where she was a member of the Crew Club, and she graduated Magna Cum Laude in 2017 with an associate's degree in graphic design from SUNY Adirondack. Sara was employed by Hannaford in Clifton Park, serving in many positions; most recently managing the To-Go Department. Previous employment included the Hannaford in Lansingburgh, the Outback Steakhouse in Clifton Park, and Liberty Canine Care Center in Round Lake. Sara was known to everyone as a unique, colorful, intelligent, loyal and beautiful soul. She loved animals, photography, hiking, kayaking, reading and unicorns. Sara was an awesome person! She is survived by her parents, Charles and Regina (Pomart) Pascale; maternal grandmother Gertrude Pomart; paternal grandfather Sylvester Pascale and his companion Fran Templeton. Also surviving are aunts and uncles, Gerri and Paul Heesch, Marilyn Pomart, Syl and Mary Pascale; and great-aunts, Antoinette Frisenda and Josephine Anderson. She will be greatly missed by her family; her many cousins; her best friend, Emily Eames; as well as her other friends, co-workers and customers. She is also survived by her loving cats, Rogue, Sonic, and Garbage. She was predeceased by her maternal grandmother Constance Pascale and her paternal grandfather John J. Pomart; her aunt and uncle, Sue (Pascale) Kmetz and Joe Kmetz; her uncle Steve Hegedus; her dogs Princess and Neo; and her cat Dusty. Calling hours to celebrate Sara's life with her cremated remains will be Saturday, March 9, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Catricala Funeral Home Inc., 1597 Route 9, Clifton Park. The family requests no flowers be sent. Instead, donations may be made in her memory to the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society, 3 Oakland Ave., Menands, NY, 12204, or to your local animal shelter. To express condolences, please visit catricalafuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 7, 2019