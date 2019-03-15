Gnacik, Sara G. BROOKLYN Sara G. Gnacik of Brooklyn, formerly of Albany, died on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at her residence. Born in Ilza, Poland, Sara was a Holocaust survivor. After Auschwitz, she resided in Sweden for 11 years where she met her husband. Louis. They came to the U.S. in 1956 with their two daughters, Esther and Hanna. She enjoyed sewing, knitting and gardening. Sara is survived by her daughter, Hanna Cohen (husband Max); granddaughters, Jackie Cohen, Stacey Cohen (husband Kenny Rittenhouse); and a great-grandson Seneca Rittenhouse-Cohen Graveside services will be in the Workmen's Circle Cemetery on Western Avenue in Guilderland on Sunday, March 17, at 1 p.m. For directions or to leave a condolence message for the family, please visit, levinememorialchapel.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 15, 2019