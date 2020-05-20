Sara L. Hitchcock
Hitchcock, Sara L. WEST SAND LAKE Sara L. Hitchcock, 14, died on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Albany Medical Center Hospital. Born in Troy, she was the daughter of Sandra A. Wetmiller Hitchcock and Floyd J. Hitchcock Jr. She had resided in West Sand Lake all her life and was a ninth grade student at Averill Park High School. Sara was on the Lacrosse and volleyball teams at Averill Park and loved animals, hanging out with her big sister, doing her nails, painting and spending time at Saratoga Lake. Sara was a bright spot in everyone's life and knew how to make people smile with her sweet personality, generosity and goofy sense of humor. Survivors, in addition to her parents, include two sisters, Lindsey and Mary Hitchcock; three brothers, Aaron, Travis and Joseph Hitchcock; her maternal grandparents, Eydie (Daniel) Zimmerman and Thomas (Diane) Wetmiller; her paternal grandfather, Floyd J. Hitchcock Sr.; aunts and uncles, Cherie and Roy Aanonsen, Monica and Mike Nailor, Sharon Lawrence and Debbie and Dave Tremont; and cousins, Angela, Faith, Carrie, Becky, Ashley and Stephanie. She was predeceased by her paternal grandmother, Jane Hitchcock. Funeral services are private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Elmwood Cemetery in West Sand Lake. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Sara L. Hitchcock to the Sara Hitchcock Memorial Scholarship (directed to APCSD in care of the Sara Hitchcock Scholarship Fund) or the Ronald McDonald House. To sign the guestbook or light a candle, visit www.brycefh.com.




