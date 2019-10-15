Guest Book View Sign Service Information Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. 2013 Broadway Watervliet , NY 12189-2225 (518)-273-3223 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. 2013 Broadway Watervliet , NY 12189-2225 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM St. Peter Armenian Church, 100 Troy Schenectady Rd Watervliet , NY View Map Interment Following Services Albany Rural Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Hrachian, Sarah A. TROY Sarah A. Kenosian Hrachian passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at the age of 99 with her family beside her. Born in Watervliet on August 4, 1920, Sarah was the daughter of the late Ernest and Margaret Kassabian Kenosian. She was raised in Watervliet and was a graduate of Watervliet High School. Sarah was a warm and loving wife and mother devoted to her family. She enjoyed cooking, baking and loved hosting festive holiday dinners for her extended family and friends. People were drawn to Sarah's warmth and welcoming nature. Sarah was skilled in needlework and handwork including knitting, tatting, crocheting, and sewing. She enjoyed all kinds of music and playing her Wurlitzer organ at home. During her retirement years, Sarah became proficient in oil painting which her family continues to cherish. Sarah was the bookkeeper for the family business. She also worked in clerical and receptionist positions for a bank and a law firm. Sarah was an active member of St. Peter Armenian Church and a longtime member of the choir. Sarah is survived by her loving children, Lucille (Edward) Kaprelian, Barbara Hrachian and Seren (Pamela) Hrachian; her cherished grandchildren, Michael Kaprielian, Susan (Kai) Wendt, Christa (Kevin) Lukasik, Peter (Audrey) Hrachian and Stephen (Kiley) Hrachian; her adoring great-grandchildren Gabriel, Miranda and Malcolm Kaprielian, Emma and Finn Wendt, Zoey, Caroline, and Kiera Lukasik; her sister-in-law, Joyce McCollum Kenosian, as well as several nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. In addition to her parents, Sarah was preceded in death by her husband of 78 years, Suren Joseph Hrachian; her sisters, Anna Kaiser, Grace Kenosian, and Dorothy Kenosian; and her brother, Martin Kenosian. The Hrachian family wishes to extend their appreciation to the staff of the Eddy Memorial Geriatric Center in Troy for the loving and dedicated care offered to Sarah during her stay. They would also like to express their heartfelt gratitude to The Community Hospice staff and especially to Sandy and Corinne for the personal kindness, joy, and comfort they brought to Sarah and our family. A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 17, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home. A funeral service will take place on Friday, October 18, at 11 a.m. in St. Peter Armenian Church, 100 Troy Schenectady Rd., Watervliet. Interment will follow in Albany Rural Cemetery. For those wishing to remember Sarah in a special way, her family suggests contributions be made to either St. Peter Armenian Apostolic Church, P.O. Box 196, Watervliet, NY, 12189 or to The Community Hospice, 445 New Karner Road, Albany, NY, 12205. Memorial page and condolence book at







