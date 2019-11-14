Pierce, Sarah A. POESTENKILL Sarah A. "Sally" Pierce, 89 of Route 66, Averill Park, died on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at her home after a long illness. Born in Troy, Sally was the daughter of the late James F. and Alvina Hakes Finley; and wife of the late John J. Pierce. Sally had lived in Poestenkill since 1964, first on Plank Road until 1977 and then to Route 66. She had worked at Morgan Linen before working at Montgomery Ward for many years where she was a stock clerk. She had also worked at Rosewood Gardens and Latham Wash Dry & Fold. She enjoyed entertaining by her backyard pool and canning, especially hot chilies sauce and peppers. Sally was the mother of the late Sally R. Pierce and Barbara Pierce. Survivors include her children, Jody (Mark) Urban of Watervliet, Toni Pierce of Snyder's Lake and John J. Pierce Jr. of Poestenkill; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Funeral at 12 p.m. on Friday, November 15, at the Perry-Komdat Funeral Chapel, 2691 NY 43 at Glass Lake, Averill Park. Relatives and friends are invited and may call 10 a.m.-12 p.m. prior to the service. Interment, Elmwood Hill Cemetery Donations may be made in Sarah's memory to Living Resources Foundation 300 Washington Ave Ext. Albany, NY 12203 or the Community Hospice Gift Processing 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. Visit perrykomdat.com for directions and private guestbook.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 14, 2019