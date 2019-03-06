Chandler, Sarah COHOES Born in Mechanicville on May 30, 1937, to Abel and and Lillian Chandler, Sarah A. Chandler devoted her life to her family, religion, and community. On March 2, 2019, aged 81, she passed away peacefully with her family by her side. Leaving the World as she lived it loved and on her terms. Sarah spent a great deal of her life devoted to the Salvation Army volunteering at the soup kitchen as well as the food pantry and participating in the church activities; such as singing to the elderly in nursing homes and teaching the young members of the congregation in Sunday school. She loved her church as much as she loved her Coca-Cola of which she was rarely without. When she wasn't dedicating her time to the less fortunate she enjoyed crocheting, sewing, and watching Elvis Presley movies. Sarah is survived by her children, Joseph Kilduff and Mary (James) Salvinski Jr.; her grandchildren Ashley S. (Daniel) Mann, Pvt. James W. Salvinski III, Christopher J. Salvinski, Makayla Salvinski; soon to be born, great-grandson Thomas A. Mann; as well as many loving relatives and friends. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Rd., Watervliet, on Friday, March 8, from 4 to 6 p.m. A memorial service will be held in the funeral home at 6 p.m. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 6, 2019