Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sarah "Sally" Harris. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Harris, Sarah "Sally" SCHENECTADY Sarah "Sally" Harris, 86, died peacefully on May 25, 2019, after a brief illness. Sally was born on June 3, 1932, to Francis and Bridget O'Connor. Sally graduated from Kensington High School in Buffalo and worked as a secretary at Montana Motors where she met the love of her life, David. David and Sally moved to Schenectady to raise their family. Sally was active in the community and volunteered for the Schenectady JayCees, her children's school PTOs, and St. Helen's Church. Having stayed at home for many years while her children were young, Sally returned to the workforce as secretary to Schenectady Mayor Frank Duci. After that, she was manager of Robinson's Junior Shop, and then went into business with her husband. Together Sally and David owned and operated Modern Furniture in Albany until they retired in 1999. Shortly after that, Sally returned to work again and became the "TV lady" at Ellis Hospital. She retired for good on her 80th birthday. Sally enjoyed weekends at the lake, gardening, and later in life, became an avid New York Mets fan. Sally cherished her family and was a gracious host, famous for her Thanksgiving holidays full of laughter, food, and Manhattans. Family and friends took great pleasure in her hospitality and Sally was a second mom to many. Sally is survived by her husband of 58 years, David; her children, Nancy, Stephen (Mayela), and Julie; and her beloved grandchildren, Sarah and Samuel. She is also survived by her brother Frank O'Connor and his wife Christine; several nieces and nephews, their spouses and children; and dear friend Thomas "Ontush" Rao. She was predeceased by her sister Mary Harrington; and her brother Jack O'Connor. Sally donated her body to the Anatomical Gift Program at Albany Medical Center. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 22, at 11 a.m. in Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Parish, 1801 Union Street, Schenectady. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Daughters of Sarah Jewish Foundation, 180 Washington Ave. Ext., Albany, NY, 12203 or The Community Hospice, 445 New Karner Rd., Albany, NY, 12205.



Published in Albany Times Union on June 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close