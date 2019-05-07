Tyrrell, Sarah June Guiles NORTH GREENBUSH Sarah June Guiles Tyrrell, 95 of Blooming Grove Drive, died Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Van Rensselaer Manor. Born in Lake George, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Benjamin H. Guiles and Ada Belle Hill Guiles and wife of the late Philip H. Tyrrell. She was a graduate of Warrensburg High School and attended Keuka College. A longtime resident of Brunswick, she was a member of Brunswick Church and active in several bridge clubs and The Ways Seniors. Survivors include two daughters, Valerie Scanlon, Eagle Mills, and Rebecca (Martin) Kaiser, Brunswick; four grandchildren, Michel Scanlon (Fumi), and Dan Scanfeld (Vanessa) and Zachary Kaiser (Jen Nizer) and Bridget Kaiser-Abdulai (Khamel Abdulai); five great-grandchildren, Erin and Kenshin Scanlon, Kieran and Wyatt Scanfeld, and Nora Abdulai. She was predeceased by three siblings, Charles and Benjamin Guiles and Mary Farrar Ovitt and a son-in-law, Raymond Scanlon. The family is very grateful for the unparalleled care June received from her caregivers at Van Rensselaer Manor. Relatives and friends may call at the Bryce Funeral Home, Inc., 276 Pawling Ave., Troy on Friday, May 10, from 1-2 p.m. with a service to follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. Michael Gorchov, officiating. Interment will be in Brookside Cemetery Brunswick. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in memory of Sarah June Tyrrell to the Van Rensselaer Manor Activities Department, 85 Blooming Grove Drive, Troy, NY 12180. To sign the guest book, light a candle or for service directions, visit www.brycefh.com. Published in Albany Times Union on May 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary