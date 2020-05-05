Sarah Lee Horan
1953 - 2020
Horan, Sarah Lee MARYLAND, N.Y. Sarah Lee Horan, age 66 of Maryland, N.Y., Otsego County, passed away suddenly on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at her residence. Born in Rutland, Vt. on October 10, 1953, she was a daughter of Richard E. and Kathryn Holloway Knipes of Albany. The family moved to Albany when Sarah was a young girl. She graduated from SUNY Albany with a master's degree in English. Sarah was a well-known artist, locally and country-wide. She loved her canine companion, "Buddy." In addition to her parents, Sarah is survived by her son, Sean (Charlotte) Blair of Earlton; five grandchildren, Christopher (Katie), Connor, Cameron, and Carter Blair, and Alex Mausert; three brothers, Kevin Knipes of Schenectady, Bradford Knipes of Massachusetts, and Joseph (Carol) Knipes of New York City; nieces, nephews, and cousins. Services will be conducted privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the ASPCA would be appreciated. Arrangements by A.J. Cunningham Funeral Home, Greenville. Condolence page at ajcunninghamfh.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on May 5, 2020.
